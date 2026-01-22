Konami Reveals Multiple Switch Family Titles Including First MGS Ghost Babel Rerelease

"A hind D? Private Party?"

Sony's feature-length State of Play presentation today featured Konami splashing out on Nintendo systems in a major way.

A 2nd Metal Gear Solid Master Collection will be available on both Switch 2 and Switch on August 27, with physical releases for both (Switch 2 as a Game Key Card). The collection will include the 2000 Game Boy Color Metal Gear Solid game (aka Metal Gear: Ghost Babel), as well as the first Nintendo releases for Metal Gear Solid 4 (2008, PS3) and Peace Walker (2009, PSP), plus soundtracks and "screenplay novels". A "final" update for the prior collection should now be available, offering hgiher resolution for Metal Gear Solids 1 and 3 among other updates.

As well, a new side-scrolling Castlevania title called Castlevania: Belmont's Curse will be available in 2026 for Switch. Set 23 years after the release of Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (NES), the game is developed by Evil Empire with "advisory studio" Motion Twin (Dead Cells - which had a Castlevania DLC) also assisting.