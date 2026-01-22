We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Konami Reveals Multiple Switch Family Titles Including First MGS Ghost Babel Rerelease

by Donald Theriault - February 12, 2026, 8:26 pm EST
Total comments: 2 Source: Konami

"A hind D? Private Party?"

Sony's feature-length State of Play presentation today featured Konami splashing out on Nintendo systems in a major way.

A 2nd Metal Gear Solid Master Collection will be available on both Switch 2 and Switch on August 27, with physical releases for both (Switch 2 as a Game Key Card). The collection will include the 2000 Game Boy Color Metal Gear Solid game (aka Metal Gear: Ghost Babel), as well as the first Nintendo releases for Metal Gear Solid 4 (2008, PS3) and Peace Walker (2009, PSP), plus soundtracks and "screenplay novels". A "final" update for the prior collection should now be available, offering hgiher resolution for Metal Gear Solids 1 and 3 among other updates.

As well, a new side-scrolling Castlevania title called Castlevania: Belmont's Curse will be available in 2026 for Switch. Set 23 years after the release of Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (NES), the game is developed by Evil Empire with "advisory studio" Motion Twin (Dead Cells - which had a Castlevania DLC) also assisting.

Talkback

broodwars13 hours ago

Belmont's Curse was IMO one of the few games at that State of Play that looked worth a damn. I'm still hoping to get collections of the Lord of Shadows & N64/PS2 games, but I'll take a new game.

Ian Sane36 minutes ago

My brother is a big Metroidvania buff.  For reference he suffered through Bloodstained's lousy Switch port.  When I told him there was a new Castlevania at a Sony presentation he was ready to buy a PS5... until I told him it's coming to the Switch as well.

