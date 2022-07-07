Second Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack Announced, Includes Brand-New Track

Just don't crash into the Opera House, will you?

The second DLC wave for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is about to take the green flag.

Launching on August 4, the pack will include a brand new course for the series - Sky-High Sundae - that will later be added to Mario Kart Tour later. It will be joined in a "Turnip Cup" by Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart), Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64), and Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour).

The Propeller Cup will add Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS/7), Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii), Snow Land (Mario Kart: Super Circuit) and New York Minute (Tour).