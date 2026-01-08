Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream Direct Recap

We did not have the first opponent of Bill Goldberg making a cameo in a Nintendo Direct on the bingo card.

The Direct for the upcoming Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has just wrapped, with a lot of details given about the irreverent life sim.

Living the Dream received an April 16 launch date as the final announcement of the show. Following the controversy with the 2014 3DS lacking same-sex relationship options, Living the Dream will allow for characters to select a nonbinary gender option and set dating preferences that include the Mii's chosen gender option. The built-in Mii maker for the game can also import any Miis on the Switch, or design Miis from scratch or via a quiz.

Options will also be available to design pets and clothing, as well as terraforming the island to make room for additional residents.