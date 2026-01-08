Disney Afternoon Collection Finally Coming To Switch February 26 Alongside Switch 2 Version

It's Bonkers (yeah, totally nuts) that Nintendo fans are only getting this collection nine years after launch.

One of the early Digital Eclipse collections is finally coming to Switch and is bringing some bonus content.

Following an ESRB rating and a listing on the Japanese eShop, it has been confirmed that the Disney Afternoon Collection - a compilation of Capcom NES games based on the late 1980s/early 1990s after-school block - will be available on Switch 2 and Switch on February 26. Originally developed by Digital Eclipse and published by Capcom when it launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in April of 2017, the new release will be published by current DE owners Atari.

The collection included six games in its first release: DuckTales, DuckTales 2, Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers (original and 2), Darkwing Duck, and TaleSpin. The Switch releases will add a pair of Super Nintendo games in 1993's Goof Troop (a co-op focused game which was an early project for future Resident Evil lead Shinji Mikami) and 1994's Bonkers. All games will feature rewind functions among other modern conveniences.