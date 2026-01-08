Game Boy Nintendo Classics Library Adds Balloon Fight Sequel, Game Freak Developed Puzzle Game

Luckily, we would never get as jank a game as Yoshi on the Game Boy again. Wait, we're getting a 30th anniversary reminder...

A small drop of games have come to the Game Boy library for all Switch Online subscribers tonight.

Balloon Kid (1990) is the portable sequel to Balloon Fight, which offers named characters and the ability to release balloons while standing on platforms and reinflate ones to continue progressing. A Balloon Trip mode is included, as well as a multiplayer mode accessible through the Classics emulator: the function was not available in the 2011/12 Virtual Console releases. The original game did not release in Japan, but a Game Boy Color version released there in 2000 and it is this version that was added to the Japan-language app.

Yoshi (1992) is the Game Boy version of the oft-derided NES puzzle game, which was one of the first collaborations between Nintendo and Game Freak. A rare example of a "match 2" puzzle game, the objective is to clear traditional Mario enemies either by stacking two on top of each other or by assembling the top and bottom of a Yoshi egg - with a larger, more elaborate Yoshi created if there are enemy blocks between the shell halves.