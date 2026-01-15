We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Other News From The February 5 Partner Showcase

by Donald Theriault - February 5, 2026, 10:28 am EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

Some of the items contained within will probably be _late_ 2026.

Apart from the other items, the Partner Showcase included:

  • A brief reminder aired for tomorrow's release of PGA 2k25.
  • THQ Nordic's Reanimal will release next Friday (February 13).
  • A Switch 2 version of survival strategy game Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown will beam up February 18.
  • Scott Pilgrim EX (the Tribute-developed brawler based on the 416) will be available March 3.
  • Have your own Oil Rumble as WWE 2k26 pulls a run-in on March 13.
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley will have a Switch 2 edition release March 18.
  • Also due on March 18 is tactical stealth action game Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun.
  • Goat Simulator 3 will launch on, appropriately, April 1.
  • Switch 2 will get a "Beyond the Dawn" edition of 2021 RPG Tales of Arise on May 22.
  • The card RPG series Culdcept will return with Culdcept Begins on July 16.
  • Konami is attempting to get back on the pitch after a rough run of form with eFootball: Kick-Off this summer (roughly timed to the 2026 World Cup).
  • Also due this summer is Another Eden Begins, a turn-based RPG with development headed by Masato Kato.
  • For reasons unknown, Saber Interactive will release Turok: Origins in the fall.
  • Popular viking survival adventure Valheim will come to Switch 2 at some point in 2026, with online play for up to 10 players.
  • The Japanese Direct showed a collection of the Ganbare Goemon games across the Famicom, Super Famicom, and Game Boy for release on July 2, unfortunately there are no localization plans.

Talkback

Mop it up1 hour ago

While it doesn't look like it has any ties to the N64 games, I can't help but be curious about the new Turok. I'll probably take a look at it.

...on Xbox.

Add to the discussion!
