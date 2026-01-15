Other News From The February 5 Partner Showcase

Some of the items contained within will probably be _late_ 2026.
Apart from the other items, the Partner Showcase included:
- A brief reminder aired for tomorrow's release of PGA 2k25.
- THQ Nordic's Reanimal will release next Friday (February 13).
- A Switch 2 version of survival strategy game Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown will beam up February 18.
- Scott Pilgrim EX (the Tribute-developed brawler based on the 416) will be available March 3.
- Have your own Oil Rumble as WWE 2k26 pulls a run-in on March 13.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley will have a Switch 2 edition release March 18.
- Also due on March 18 is tactical stealth action game Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun.
- Goat Simulator 3 will launch on, appropriately, April 1.
- Switch 2 will get a "Beyond the Dawn" edition of 2021 RPG Tales of Arise on May 22.
- The card RPG series Culdcept will return with Culdcept Begins on July 16.
- Konami is attempting to get back on the pitch after a rough run of form with eFootball: Kick-Off this summer (roughly timed to the 2026 World Cup).
- Also due this summer is Another Eden Begins, a turn-based RPG with development headed by Masato Kato.
- For reasons unknown, Saber Interactive will release Turok: Origins in the fall.
- Popular viking survival adventure Valheim will come to Switch 2 at some point in 2026, with online play for up to 10 players.
- The Japanese Direct showed a collection of the Ganbare Goemon games across the Famicom, Super Famicom, and Game Boy for release on July 2, unfortunately there are no localization plans.