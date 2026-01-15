Orbitals, Tokyo Scramble To Offer Unique GameShare Functions This Year

One of which is obvious, one of which can be HIGHLY questionable.

GameShare got some love in a couple of unique forms apart from the Super Bomberman collection in today's Partner Showcase.

The first to come out will be Tokyo Scramble, launching as a Switch 2 exclusive on February 11. A survival horror game, players control a survivor named Anne who has to escape the Tokyo underground as it is swarmed by dinosaur-like creatures called "Zino". The GameShare element will allow up to four players to control Anne, including discrete movement and camera control to different players.

A more traditional take comes with the Showcase's opening game, Orbitals. Originally revealed in December, the co-op action game showed more extensive gameplay and confirmed a single copy of the game can GameShare for the forced co-op.