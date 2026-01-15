Capcom Brings Amiibo, Demo's and more in Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Very PRAGMATATIC

During today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase the upcoming games from Capcom couldn’t be missed. A slew of new releases is arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 very soon. The best part? You can try most of them for free later today.

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline entry in the famous survival horror-franchise was already announced for Nintendo Switch 2. The game launches on February 27th on Nintendo Switch 2 and today reaffirmed several of the additional goodies you can pick up as well. Resident Evil Biohazard and Resident Evil Village (number 7 and 8 respectively) are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on the same day as Requiem. Additionally alongside an amiibo figure of Grace Ashcroft, an amiibo of Leon Kennedy, famed pro wrestler from Resident Evil 4 will be made available later this summer. A new look at the Resident Evil Requiem Pro controller was also shown, alongside several difficulty options that are accommodating for new and returning players. You can play the game in either first or third-person mode and even change them depending on the character you control. Finally, a special Creator's Voice interview with Koshi Nakanishi will be published online at a later date.

PRAGMATA is a brand new IP from Capcom that sees you controlling a spacefarer named Hugh Williams and a child-like android Diana. The goal is to escape a lunar research station that is swarmed with robots that are almost impenetrable. That is, unless you use Diana’s hacking abilities to unlock their armor and shoot them with Hugh. The gameplay seems to balance small puzzle-like minigames that can be solved Diana for additional buffs, with third-person action at the same time. The game will launch on April 24th 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2. On that same day the Diana amiibo will also be available. A free demo of the game can be found in the Nintendo eShop later today.

Finally Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection was confirmed to be releasing on March 13th. You can train the Monsties in this game and give them special abilities with the Rite of Channeling mechanic. You can pre-order the game today, but additionally a free demo is also available on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop as well. Your progress will be carried over to the full release as well.