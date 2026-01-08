Nintendo Updates Results For 2025-26 Fiscal Year Holiday Quarter, Switch 2 Outsells Wii U, Switch Outsells DS

Both of those probably being seen coming from a couple of light years away.

Nintendo has revealed their financial results and provided sales updates through the end of calendar 2025, and the Switch 2 and Switch both ended up with record breaking quarters.

All monetary figures quoted in yen, with a comparison based on current market rate of US$1 = ¥155.957 provided for clarification only. Year over year increases also noted to be compared to the final holiday quarter of just the Switch.

Financial Indicators

Revenue: ¥806.318xbn (approximately $5.17bn), up 191.45% from same quarter last year

Operating income: ¥155.212bn (~$995.2m), up 131.65%

Ordinary income: ¥219.802bn (~$1.409b), up 553.57%

Digital sales: ¥126.5bn (~$811.1m). up 59.72%

Mobile and IP revenue: ¥21.2bn (~$135.9m), up 28.48%

Hardware Shipments

The Switch 2 shipped 7.01m untis in the quarter, for a new life to date of 17.37m units. This lands it past the Wii U in seven months compared to the Switch's 10 months, and for comparison the Switch's first holiday also saw shipments of 7.01m units.

Switch shipped 1.36m units in its ninth holiday (570k OLED, 430k standard, 360k Lite), for a new lifetime total of 155.37m systems. Although it could have been assumed following the last results, the Switch has now become the best selling game platform in Nintendo history, and only needs to ship another 4.63m units in calendar 2026 and beyond to become the second platform ever to ship 160m units after the Sony PlayStation 2.

Software Shipments - New Releases

Pokemon Legends Z-A: 12.3m copies (3.89m Switch 2 physical copies, 8.41m Switch + Switch 2 downloads)

Super Mario Galaxy 2.28m + Galaxy 2 2.41m

Kirby Air Riders: 1.76m

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (outside Japan) and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond: <1m copies sold

Software Shipments - Catalogue

Switch 2: Mario Kart World tacked on another 4.46m copies shipped for a new lifetime total of 14.03m, and Donkey Kong Bananza tacked on another 760k copies for a new lifetime total of 4.25m.

Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shipped another 1.03m copies to reach a new lifetime total of 70.54m copies, Animal Crossing: New Horizons tacked on another 700k copies ahead of its Switch 2 edition launch for a new total of 49.32m copies and looks to clear 50m by the end of March, Mario Odyssey added on 430k copies to reach 30.27m shipped (the fifth >30m Switch game) and Mario Party Jamboree has shipped 1.91m copies this year, mostly due to its Switch 2 edition. Full Switch top 10 can be seen here.

Coinciding Announcements:

The Switch 2 through the fourth week of December (which would include Christmas) has sold to consumers 15m systems, making it the fastest selling system in history: for comparison, the Switch needed more than 45 weeks to reach 15m sell-through.