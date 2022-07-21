Nintendo Downloads - July 21, 2022

You know, it IS technically possible to beat this week's big RPG before next week's drops.

Things we missed last week: Dragon Saber from Namco was the Archives game.

Time travel will be the order of the weekend next weekend as Live A Live - in its HD-2D remake glory - comes out on Switch Friday. If you're worried about the timing - specifically, "can I squeeze this in before Xenoblade Chronicles 3" - How Long To Beat has a "completionist" run of the game at 27 hours; as a demo exists with save carryover, that should be doable in a brisk weekend. If you're passing on a Shimomura soundtrack... good news, you can still get one via the Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium that includes a couple of Street Fighter titles in its number (along with multiple Darkstalkers titles if you bought the Capcom FIGHTING Collection from last month).

Indie World titles are also well features this week with fox-focused scrolling adventure Endling: Extinction Is Forever joining adventure Hazel Sky and hardcore shooter Bright Memory: Infinite alongside one of the more popular attempts to make some of Pokemon's billions of dollars in Coromon. Also, we have another take on "what if Kunio-Kun but in ancient Japan" with River City Saga: Three Kingdoms. And in speaking of the Warring States Era"... holy crap, that Nobunaga's Ambition game in Japan is expensive.

North America

Retail

Live a Live (US$49.99/C$68.24: Friday)

eShop

Gloom and Doom ($39.99/$44.99: Tuesday)

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium ($39.99/$49.99)

Endling - Extinction Is Forever ($29.99/$: Tuesday)

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms ($29.99/$39.99)

Hazel Sky ($24.99/$28.99: Tuesday)

Severed Steel ($24.99/$32.45)

Am I Kind Hearted? ($19.99/not releasing)

Bright Memory: Infinite ($19.99/$25.99)

Coromon ($19.99/$26.59)

Farm Manager 2022 ($15.99/$20.75)

Home Builder ($14.99/$18.99: Tuesday)

Fallen Angel ($14.99: Tuesday)

Bunny Must Die! Chelsea And The 7 Devils ($14.99/$18.91: Wednesday)

Wally and the Fantastic Predators ($14.99/$17.84)

Aery - Vikings ($9.99/$12.99)

Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks ($9.99/$12.49)

Sakura Fantasy ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Seduction: A Monk's Fate ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Solitaire Collection ($7.43/not releasing)

Dungeon Slime Collection ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Hover Racer ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Inertia: Redux ($4.39/$5.84: Friday)

Bricky to Me ($3.99/$5.31)

Sales and Price Drops

Europe

Retail

Live a Live (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

eShop

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (€39.99/£49.99: Friday)

Gloom and Doom (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Endling - Extinction Is Forever (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (€29.99/£24.99)

Hazel Sky (€24.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Severed Steel (€24.99/£22.49)

Coromon (€19.99/£17.99)

Bright Memory: Infinite (€19.99/£16.74)

Am I Kind Hearted? (€17.85/£15.99)

Fallen Angel (€14.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Farm Manager 2022 (€14.99/£13.49)

Wally and the Fantastic Predators (€14.99/£13)

Bunny Must Die! Chelsea And The 7 Devils (€13.99/£11.98: Wednesday)

Aery - Vikings (€9.99/£9.99)

Sakura Fantasy (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks (€8.99/£7.49)

Seduction: A Monk's Fate (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Solitaire Collection (€7/£6.5)

Dungeon Slime Collection (€4.99/£4.99)

Hover Racer (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Bricky to Me (€3.99/£3.59)

Inertia: Redux (€3.79/£3.39)

Japan

Nobunaga's Ambition / Reborn (¥10780)

Live a Live (¥7480)

Shinigami to Shoujo (¥6380)

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (¥4000: Friday)

Endling - Extinction Is Forever (¥3960: Tuesday)

Hazel Sky (¥3080: Wednesday)

Farm Manager 2022 (¥2160)

Coromon (¥2080)

Bright Memory: Infinite (¥2000)

Am I Kind Hearted? (¥1980)

The Madhouse: Infected Mansion (¥1980)

HunterX (¥1520)

Bunny Must Die! Chelsea And The 7 Devils (¥1500)

Wally and the Fantastic Predators (¥1500)

Aery - Vikings (¥999)

Solitaire Collection (¥990)

Seduction: A Monk's Fate (¥980)

Devastator (¥800)

Yuru Yuru Theater - Theatrical Version (¥680)

Hover Racer (¥599)

Blackjack Hands (¥550)

Pocket Slimes (¥499)