We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Direct Mini Shadowdrops Include Live A Live Demo, Portal Collection, And New Title From Dragalia Lost Developer

by Donald Theriault - June 28, 2022, 9:31 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo Direct Mini

Make a cake joke in the Talkback and you'll get launched into SPAAAAAAACE.

The eShop is going to be busy today with two new titles and a demo for one of next month's releases.

  • A demo for Live a Live - with the traditional save data carryover - will include the start of three of the game's seven scenarios: Imperial China, Twilight of Edo Japan, and The Distant Future
  • The Portal Companion Collection - the compilation of the two spatial puzzle titles announced in February's Nintendo Direct - is slated to drop "later today".
  • Side-scrolling action RPG Little Noah: Scion of Paradise - the newest title from Cygames, who previously developed the soon-to-shutter Dragalia Lost - will also be available today.
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement