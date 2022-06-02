Direct Mini Shadowdrops Include Live A Live Demo, Portal Collection, And New Title From Dragalia Lost Developer

Make a cake joke in the Talkback and you'll get launched into SPAAAAAAACE.
The eShop is going to be busy today with two new titles and a demo for one of next month's releases.
- A demo for Live a Live - with the traditional save data carryover - will include the start of three of the game's seven scenarios: Imperial China, Twilight of Edo Japan, and The Distant Future
- The Portal Companion Collection - the compilation of the two spatial puzzle titles announced in February's Nintendo Direct - is slated to drop "later today".
- Side-scrolling action RPG Little Noah: Scion of Paradise - the newest title from Cygames, who previously developed the soon-to-shutter Dragalia Lost - will also be available today.