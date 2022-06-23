MLB The Show 22 Switch Online Trial Announced

A good way to still get the baseball fix in during the All-Star break.

Hot off the heels of Mario + Rabbids, the next Switch Online trial for North America will feature the boys of summer.

MLB The Show 22 will be available for free play for NSO subscribers tomorrow beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern, with the trial ending on July 22 at 2:59 a.m. ET. (Note that the download will contain the most updated version of the game, which takes up 22.6GB of Switch memory.) During the trial period, the game will also be 50% off (US$29.99/C$39.99).

With the online trial and the game being included in Microsoft's GamePass subscription service, the only console platform where the Sony San Diego-developed game is not available with a subscription is Sony's; this is due to the game being published on Switch and the Xbox platforms by MLB Advanced Media.