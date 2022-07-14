Nintendo Downloads - July 14, 2022

Acronymphomania is running wild this week. (That doesn't work for me, brother - HH)

Things we missed last week: Apico, the beekeeping RPG, dropped at the end of the week.

The second of a couple of weeks before The Gauntlet 2022, it starts with a few interesting indie titles. Time on Frog Island is a good relaxation game, while there's a couple of smaller RPG entries with Pascal's Wager and XEL, or if you prefer quirky side-scrollers WayForward's Spidersaurs is coming over from Apple Arcade.

Dumb name of the weeks go to bad backronym Forged In Shadow Torch (FIST, geddit), while the sole game you might find in stores (in fact, it was in a local GameStop yesterday) comes in the DC Super Pets game. Which is probably still more enjoyable than any DC movie post-The Dark Knight.

North America

Retail

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (US$39.99/C$50.39: Friday)

eShop

F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

The Quest for Excalibur - Puy du Fou ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Time on Frog Island ($24.99/$31.49: Tuesday)

Worth Life ($24.99/$31.49)

Pascal's Wager ($19.99/$26.99)

Growbot ($19.99/$25.99)

Spidersaurs ($19.99/$25.99)

Ambition: A Minuet in Power ($19.99/$22.79)

Table of Tales; The Crooked Crown ($19.99/$22.79)

XEL ($18.99/$25.89)

Darker Skies ($17.99/$22.99)

HunterX ($14.99/$18.89)

LOUD ($11.99/$15.74: Friday)

Krut: The Mythic Wings ($9.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Jetman ($9.99/$12.81)

Kursk ($9.99/$11.99)

Long Live The Queen ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Universal Flight Simulator ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Mairmo -vs- I.A.S. ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

Mothmen 1966 ($8.99/$11.99)

Hell Pages ($8.99/$10.99: Friday)

Shred! Remastered ($6.99/$9.40: Friday)

Mira: A Bird's Flight ($4.99/$6.45: Tuesday)

Rayland ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Running on Magic ($4.99/$6.99)

Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder ($4.99/$6.39)

Superlola Champion Edition ($4.99/$5.99)

Galactic Pioneer ($4.49/$5.49: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Alongside a Switch Online trial, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is US$9.99/C$13.59 until July 21. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

eShop

F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch (€29.99/£26.99: Monday)

Worth Life (€24.99/£24.99)

Time on Frog Island (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Pascal's Wager (€19.99/£17.99)

Spidersaurs (€19.99/£16.99)

XEL (€18.99/£17.09)

Ambition: A Minuet in Power (€17.99/£16.19)

Darker Skies (€17.99/£14.99)

Sengoku Princess (€17.85/£15.99)

Table of Tales; The Crooked Crown (€16.99/£15.49: Wednesday)

Growbot (€16.99/£15.49)

House Builder (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

HunterX (€12.49/£11.29)

LOUD (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Kursk (€9.99/£9.99)

Long Live The Queen (€9.99/£9.99)

Universal Flight Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Jetman (€9.49/£8.59)

Hell Pages (€8.99/£7.99: Friday)

Krut: The Mythic Wings (€7.99/£5.99: Tuesday)

Mothmen 1966 (€7.99/£6.79)

Mairmo -vs- I.A.S. (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Shred! Remastered (€6.49/£5.99: Friday)

Rayland (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Running on Magic (€4.99/£4.79)

Superlola Champion Edition (€4.99/£4.49)

Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder (€4.99/£4)

Cursed Island (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Galactic Pioneer (€3.99/£3.49: Monday)

Japan

Chickip Dancers - Dancing With Norinori Dance (¥6380)

Wreckfest (¥5170)

F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch (¥3278)

Time on Frog Island (¥2570: Tuesday)

Pascal's Wager (¥1980)

Sengoku Princess (¥1980)

XEL (¥1800)

Universal Flight Simulator (¥1299)

Mothmen 1966 (¥1210)

Pixel Game Maker Series Jetman (¥1200)

Super UFO Fighter (¥1200)

Mairmo -vs- I.A.S. (¥1080)

Running on Magic (¥620)

Rayland (¥600)

Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder (¥599)