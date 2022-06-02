Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, And 5 Royal Coming To Switch Starting In October

"I accept three hundred hours of JRPG of my own free will."

The 25th anniversary of Persona is going to include three Switch releases.

During the Partner Showcase, previously announced versions of Persona 3 Portable (2010, PSP), Persona 4 Golden (2012, Vita) and Persona 5 Royal (2020, PS4) were confirmed for Switch release, with 5 Royal coming first on October 21.

The long-running RPG series combines social elements and turn-based JRPG combat.

Atlus's website has confirmed a physical Switch release for Royal, while Portable and Golden will be eShop only.