We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, And 5 Royal Coming To Switch Starting In October

by Donald Theriault - June 28, 2022, 8:59 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Atlus

"I accept three hundred hours of JRPG of my own free will."

The 25th anniversary of Persona is going to include three Switch releases.

During the Partner Showcase, previously announced versions of Persona 3 Portable (2010, PSP), Persona 4 Golden (2012, Vita) and Persona 5 Royal (2020, PS4) were confirmed for Switch release, with 5 Royal coming first on October 21.

The long-running RPG series combines social elements and turn-based JRPG combat.

Atlus's website has confirmed a physical Switch release for Royal, while Portable and Golden will be eShop only.

Talkback

Ian Sane16 minutes ago

I bought SMT V on sale and am playing through it now and that's sucking me into the SMT franchise so Persona has been on my radar.  Really it has been since Tokyo Mirage Sessions but I feel like I crossed a line by trying out the "main" SMT series so really any spinoff should be fair game now.

I do have a PS2 and a PS3 so in theory all three of these Personas were playable to me without getting a Switch port.  But this will definitely be my platform for P5.  P3 sounds like the PS2 FES version is the way to go and P4 is up in the air because I hear such great things about Golden but this isn't a physical release.  But I also don't have a Vita so it's either PS2 for physical release or Switch for what's generally seen as the superior release.

But all of these will probably be things I keep my eye on for sales and such.  I don't think my backlog will be open enough to slot in another RPG in October.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement