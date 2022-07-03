Episode 777: Are We Really Doing the Banana Conspiracy?

It's not inflation; it's $9 bananas.

James returns to the non-sequential 777. Despite there being ample reason to engage in the exercise, he is such a mature and forgiving host that he does not turn this into a corrections episode.

This week we spend a lot of time talking about the Nintendo Partner Direct Mini Showcase Direct Mini. There was a medium amount of news, and I don't need to recite it all for you (because we do that on the show). Also, it's already on this website. And also, it happened about six days ago.

REGARDLESS, if you have somehow not seen the Partner Direct Mini Nintendo Non-Nintendo Showcase Direct To You, June 2022 then by all means, our dulcet tones will vibrate the news directly against your tiny ear bones.

After talking about the Direct (Mini, Partner, etc.) we circle back to talk about the Xenoblade 3 Direct again, because time is a flat circle. Please note, this is not a corrections segment, despite corrections being issued. There are distinctions known only to me, but they are official RFN canon.

Finally, after news provided on an "Age of Sail" delay, we get into some New Business. James has been, not coincidentally, playing Future Connected from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Jon has begun his quest to exterminate all the monsters with the Sunbreak expansion to Monster Hunter Rise. Greg is playing indie platformer ElecHead, now on Switch. Lastly, Gui has final thoughts on Dicey Dungeons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and new thoughts on Citizen Sleeper.

The "wordy RPG in which you can kill yourself while inspecting a light" Guillaume was looking for is Disco Elysium.

send email now.