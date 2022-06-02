Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase To Air June 28

Emphasis on PARTNER, so presumably no Zelda.
Nintendo's June event will be a bit tinier than last year's.
A Partner Showcase Direct Mini has been announced to air tomorrow at 9 a.m. EDT / 6 a.m. PDT / 1500 CET. It will run for 25 minutes and be focused on third party titles for Switch.
The "Partner Showcase" title was previously used in presentations throughout 2020, though Nintendo elected to host a full Direct in mid-June 2021. Among the titles announced there were Monster Hunter Rise and the first reveal of Shin Megami Tensei V + the announcement of the remake of SMT III: Nocturne.
A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2022
Subscribe & turn on notifications here: https://t.co/SZA1P3RSHS pic.twitter.com/8hmCJ1p5EX