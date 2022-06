A busy month for 2017 Games of the Year, it seems.

Glory to mankind will soon be found on Switch.

Nier Automata will launch on Switch natively on October 6. The Switch version will include previously included DLC as well as new exclusive content.

Set in the far future, Nier Automata was originally developed by Platinum Games and directed by mercurial Square Enix producer Yoko Taro.

A physical version of the game will also be available with a special reversible cover.