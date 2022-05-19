Nintendo Sales Panic: May 2022 US NPD Group Results

For those wondering why a certain game gets re-released, well...

A slow month for new releases all around meant surprising strength for recent Nintendo releases in the latest NPD survey results for the United States.

All data based on dollar sales from May 1 - 28 unless otherwise noted; digital sales for third party titles are counted but not Nintendo first party.

Hardware saw the Switch retain its lead in the unit sales race, and it was also the best selling of the month based on dollar sales as well Switch is the highest selling platform in the US by units this year, though the $399/$499 Xbox Series is the dollar sales leader still.

Software had one new release in the top 20: the Evil Dead shooter releasing on Switch later was the fourth best seller of the month. Nintendo Switch Sports - despite its lower price tag - was #3, trailing only Elden Ring (#1) and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (#2 and 3rd on Switch). Other Nintendo titles in the top 20: Kirby and the Forgotten Land #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe #8, Pokemon Legends: Arceus #10, Animal Crossing New Horizons #13, Super Smash Bros Ultimate #14, Mario Party Superstars #17, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl #18. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild rounded out the top 10 Switch sellers.

Third parties joining Lego Star Wars in the top 20 were: MLB The Show 22 #5, Minecraft #11, FIFA 22 #16, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim #20 (buoyed by sales during the month).