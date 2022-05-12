Nintendo Downloads - May 12, 2022

It took 100 years to build this list.

Things we missed last week: Taito's Fighting Hawk was the Archives release.

A bit of an odd week this week, as the biggest title in terms of cost snuck out a few months ago following the Nintendo Direct in The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story. A detective noir adventure game might seem like a good idea on paper, but this is coming from the same company who published The Quiet Man and developed The World Ends With You: Final Remix, so... look for reviews on that one. The other major games of the week are more in Square's prototypical RPG wheelhouse with Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising for the town-builders and another NIS Classics collection.

On the indie front, Wolfstride is an intriguing looking title that Raw Fury will publish, and we'll have a review of Dungeons of Dreadrock later this week. Also, we have another Kemco Alert (Infinite Links), which is most decidedly not a Legend of Zelda battle royale.

North America

Retail

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

eShop

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story ($49.99/$66.99)

Seven Pirates H ($39.99/$49.99)

Rogue Lords ($24.99/$34.99)

Hyper Echelon ($19.99/$23.99: Friday)

Attentat 1942 ($15.49/$19.49)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Wolfstride ($14.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Infinite Links ($14.99/$20.99)

Red White Yellow Stingray ($12.00/$16.00)

Flippin Kaktus ($11.99/$14.99)

Dungeon of Dreadrock ($10.00/$12.00)

Aery - A New Frontier ($9.99/$14.99)

Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing ($9.99/$12.90)

Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage- ($9.99/$12.49)

Vesper: Zero Light Edition ($9.99/$11.49)

Rage Among The Stars ($4.99/$5.99: Tuesday)

Summer Days ($4.99/$6.99)

HellGunner ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Dog's Donuts ($3.99/$5.31)

Kiddy Memory ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Get-a-Grip Chip And The Body Bugs ($2.99/$3.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Bandai Namco has Ni no Kuni II 50% off until May 19 in a late Golden Week sale. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 (€39.99/£49.99)

eShop

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (€49.99/£39.99)

Seven Pirates H (€39.99/£34.99)

Rogue Lords (€29.99/£26.99)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (€14.99/£12.99: Tuesday)

Infinite Links (€14.99/£13.49)

Hyper Echelon (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)

Attentat 1942 (€13.99/£12.59)

Wolfstride (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Flippin Kaktus (€11.99/£10.99)

Red White Yellow Stingray (€11/£9.89)

Dungeon of Dreadrock (€10.00/£8.99)

Aery - A New Frontier (€9.99/£9.99)

Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing (€9.99/£8.99)

Vesper: Zero Light Edition (€9.99/£7.99)

Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage- (€8.99/£7.49)

Rage Among The Stars (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Summer Days (€4.99/£4.99)

HellGunner (€4.99/£4.99)

Dog's Donuts (€3.99/£3.59)

Kiddy Memory (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Get-a-Grip Chip And The Body Bugs (€2.39/£2.19)

Japan

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (¥7480)

Rogue Lords (¥2890)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (¥1650)

Wildcat Gun Machine (¥1599)

Flippin Kaktus (¥1490)

Alchemist Simulator (¥1399)

Infinite Links (¥1320)

The Shadow You (¥1010)

Vesper: Zero Light Edition (¥1010)

Aery - A New Frontier (¥999)

Gunkid 99 (¥700)

Slap The Rocks (¥500)

Behind Closed Doors: A Developer's Tale (¥490)

O---O (¥449)

Get-a-Grip Chip And The Body Bugs (¥300)