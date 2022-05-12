Nintendo Downloads - May 12, 2022

It took 100 years to build this list.
Things we missed last week: Taito's Fighting Hawk was the Archives release.
A bit of an odd week this week, as the biggest title in terms of cost snuck out a few months ago following the Nintendo Direct in The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story. A detective noir adventure game might seem like a good idea on paper, but this is coming from the same company who published The Quiet Man and developed The World Ends With You: Final Remix, so... look for reviews on that one. The other major games of the week are more in Square's prototypical RPG wheelhouse with Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising for the town-builders and another NIS Classics collection.
On the indie front, Wolfstride is an intriguing looking title that Raw Fury will publish, and we'll have a review of Dungeons of Dreadrock later this week. Also, we have another Kemco Alert (Infinite Links), which is most decidedly not a Legend of Zelda battle royale.
North America
Retail
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)
eShop
The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story ($49.99/$66.99)
Seven Pirates H ($39.99/$49.99)
Rogue Lords ($24.99/$34.99)
Hyper Echelon ($19.99/$23.99: Friday)
Attentat 1942 ($15.49/$19.49)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)
Wolfstride ($14.99/$17.99: Tuesday)
Infinite Links ($14.99/$20.99)
Red White Yellow Stingray ($12.00/$16.00)
Flippin Kaktus ($11.99/$14.99)
Dungeon of Dreadrock ($10.00/$12.00)
Aery - A New Frontier ($9.99/$14.99)
Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing ($9.99/$12.90)
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage- ($9.99/$12.49)
Vesper: Zero Light Edition ($9.99/$11.49)
Rage Among The Stars ($4.99/$5.99: Tuesday)
Summer Days ($4.99/$6.99)
HellGunner ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Dog's Donuts ($3.99/$5.31)
Kiddy Memory ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)
Get-a-Grip Chip And The Body Bugs ($2.99/$3.39)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Bandai Namco has Ni no Kuni II 50% off until May 19 in a late Golden Week sale. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Retail
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 (€39.99/£49.99)
eShop
The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (€49.99/£39.99)
Seven Pirates H (€39.99/£34.99)
Rogue Lords (€29.99/£26.99)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (€14.99/£12.99: Tuesday)
Infinite Links (€14.99/£13.49)
Hyper Echelon (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)
Attentat 1942 (€13.99/£12.59)
Wolfstride (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)
Flippin Kaktus (€11.99/£10.99)
Red White Yellow Stingray (€11/£9.89)
Dungeon of Dreadrock (€10.00/£8.99)
Aery - A New Frontier (€9.99/£9.99)
Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing (€9.99/£8.99)
Vesper: Zero Light Edition (€9.99/£7.99)
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage- (€8.99/£7.49)
Rage Among The Stars (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)
Summer Days (€4.99/£4.99)
HellGunner (€4.99/£4.99)
Dog's Donuts (€3.99/£3.59)
Kiddy Memory (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)
Get-a-Grip Chip And The Body Bugs (€2.39/£2.19)
Japan
The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (¥7480)
Rogue Lords (¥2890)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (¥1650)
Wildcat Gun Machine (¥1599)
Flippin Kaktus (¥1490)
Alchemist Simulator (¥1399)
Infinite Links (¥1320)
The Shadow You (¥1010)
Vesper: Zero Light Edition (¥1010)
Aery - A New Frontier (¥999)
Gunkid 99 (¥700)
Slap The Rocks (¥500)
Behind Closed Doors: A Developer's Tale (¥490)
O---O (¥449)