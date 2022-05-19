Nintendo Downloads - May 19, 2022

North America is getting a lot of stuff this week that was already out in Europe - and in some cases, should've STAYED there.

Things we missed last week: In addition to the Indie World shadowdrops (Soundfall, Mini Motorways, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, OPUS: Echoes of Starsong), Card Shark got a demo, and Pro Tennis World Court is the new ACA game.

It's a quiet-looking week - though we said that last week and ended up with more than 35 games everywhere, largely due to the Indie World - with the big title either being the post-apocalyptic Deadcraft or a couple of retro-themed titles: Cotton Fantasy and Snow Bros. Special. The "Ultimate Edition" of Guild of Dungeoneering looks to be a twist on the dungeon crawler as well.

Notably, North America is getting a couple of games late from Europe: Equestrian Training which is... pretty much exactly what it says on the tin... and much to my chagrin and then celebration when it wasn't published in Canada, Isekai Bride Hunting.

North America

Cotton Fantasy (US$39.99/C$49.99: Friday)

Equestrian Training ($34.99/$44.99: Tuesday)

Deadcraft ($24.99/$29.99)

Snow Bros. Special ($19.99/$25.27)

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition ($19.99/$22.79)

They Always Run ($19.99/$21.99)

Isekai Bride Hunting ($19.9/$not releasing)

The Future You've Been Dreaming Of ($17.99/$20.49)

Regular Factory: Escape Room ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Goetia 2 ($9.99/$13.29)

Ampers@t ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

PigShip and the Giant Wolf ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Behind Closed Doors: A Developer's Tale ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Divination ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

The Legend of the Dragonflame Highschool Collection ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Puzzle Collection ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas ($2.99/$3.99)

World of One (April 8/$15.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Sinking City is 80% off until June 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Cotton Fantasy (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Deadcraft (€24.99/£19.99)

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

They Always Run (€16.99/£15.29)

The Future You've Been Dreaming Of (€14.99/£13.49)

Regular Factory: Escape Room (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Goetia 2 (€9.99/£8.99)

PigShip and the Giant Wolf (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Bad Writer (€5.49/£4.99)

Behind Closed Doors: A Developer's Tale (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Divination (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

The Legend of the Dragonflame Highschool Collection (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Puzzle Collection (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas (€2.99/£2.49)

Japan

Taiko Risshiden V DX (¥4950)

Deadcraft (¥3278)

Death's Gambit: Afterlife (¥2980)

The Future You've Been Dreaming Of (¥1980)

Snow Bros. Special (¥1960)

Flame Dragon Holy Fist Xiao Mei (¥1700)

Cat and Outrose (¥990)