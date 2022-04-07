Square Enix Sells Eidos Brand And Properties To Embracer Group In US$300m Deal

It seems like that's a low price at 0.04 Bethesda.

After nearly a decade and a half, Square Enix is selling their largest Western subsidiary.

The Embracer Group (parent company of THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, Gearbox, and Aspyr Multimedia) have entered into an agreement to purchase the previous assets of Eidos - including the development studio Crystal Dynamics - for US$300m. In the deal, Embracer will become the owners of properties such as Tomb Raider, Thief, and Deus Ex.

Square Enix acquired Eidos initially in 2009 in a deal valued at £84.3m (or roughly US$130m at the time) in an effort to shore up their Western development. In recent years, the company has seen explosive growth in their domestic production including the stunning comeback of the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV, while their Western divisions have failed to live up to often-outsized expectations. SE claims that the money from the sale - which will be paid in cash when the deal closes - will be used to invest in new technologies.

Following the sale, Square Enix will retain ownership of Life is Strange and Just Cause, as well as the 2021 release Outriders.