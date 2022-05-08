Episode 770: I'm a Sam NeillTuber

Welcome to day 11 of the sub-a-thon. Where we're going, we won't need eyes to see.

This week, Gui and James have Wii Switch Sports but both are still very new at the time of recording. Regardless, as the successor to one of Nintendo's most successful products, it merits some discussion. The lack of discrete information is supplemented with wild conjecture about DLC and the Online Expansion Pack. Guillaume is starting Final Fantasy XIII again, for some reason, and this serves as a reminder that this was a long time ago. Jon bought Reggie's new book, but he hasn't actually read it yet, so we speculate about what's in it. This is not a joke. Lastly, Greg has some final thoughts on the Switch version of Wonderful 101.

After a break, the crew takes-on two emails. James had intended to save the second for punishing the audience when they didn't send email, but everyone else on the show hates you. They demanded we read this email. Remember, who loves you when you listen to these two questions: "I don't know, just riff I guess" and "make yourselves into VTubers." You can do whatever these people did by slamming your face into your keyboard a few times, while pointing your browser here.