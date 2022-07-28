Embracer Group Announces Slew Of Acquisitions Including Middle-Earth Enterprises And Limited Run Games

...yes, THAT Middle-Earth Enterprises.

The Embracer Group has stretched its arms to encompass more companies, including at least three Switch publishers and a major media franchise.

Biggest of the announcements is that they have acquired the rights to the Lord of the Rings franchise via their purchase of Middle-Earth Enterprises. Upcoming Lord of the Rings projects, including an Amazon-exclusive streaming series which debuts on September 2 as well as an Electronic Arts-published mobile game and the upcoming Gollum game, are not affected.

The LotR franchise is officially now owned by Embracer Freemode, a new subsidiary which has acquired several companies including Swedish publisher Bitwave Games (publishers of the recently-revealed Gimmick! Switch version), accessory maker Gioteck, Japanese publisher Tatsujin, music technology developer Singstrix (whose tech dates back to Guitar Hero), and specialty cart retailer/independent publisher Limited Run Games. The last of these was due to LRG's "Carbon Engine" which specializes in porting retro titles.

Two further acquisitions were made through Embracer's Saber Interactive subsidiary: Tripwire Interactive (developer of 2021 Switch release Maneater) and PC developer Tuxedo Labs. One further acquisition is mentioned for a company in "PC and console gaming", though the identity of this company is not mentioned for "commercial reasons".

All told, the total outlays for the acquisitions is 8.2b Swedish krona, or approximately $784.1m US based on exchange rates as of press time. This follows an additional $300m spent to acquire the Eidos properties from Square Enix announced on May 2.