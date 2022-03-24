Nintendo And Contractor Firm Accused Of Violations Of Worker Organization Rights

Nintendo is clearly not immune to the broader industry movement toward worker organization.

An unidentified worker has filed a complaint against Nintendo of America alleging illegal interference with their rights to organization.

The complaint, listed by the National Labor Relations Board of the United States and obtained by Axios lists Nintendo and staffing agency Aston Carter as subjects of the complaint. Although specific incidents are not listed in the docket, the following rules are under NLRB investigation for possible violations:

8(a)(3) Discharge (Including Layoff and Refusal to Hire (not salting))

8(a)(1) Coercive Statements (Threats, Promises of Benefits, etc.)

8(a)(1) Concerted Activities (Retaliation, Discharge, Discipline)

8(a)(1) Coercive Actions (Surveillance, etc)

Both the technology and games industries have seen movement toward worker organization in recent years, with organizations such as Game Workers Unite encouraging workers and recent organization efforts at Wisconsin-based Raven Software (a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard) attracting attention. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York state voted to unionize a few weeks ago as well.