Nintendo Issues Statement In Response To US National Labor Relations Board Complaint

The company intends to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Nintendo has responded to Tuesday's National Labor Relations Board complaint.

In a statement (originally obtained from Polygon), the company indicated their intention to cooperate with the investigation and claimed a reason for the termination of the former contractor who initiated the complaint:

“We are aware of the claim, which was filed with the National Labor Relations Board by a contractor who was previously terminated for the disclosure of confidential information and for no other reason... Nintendo is not aware of any attempts to unionize or related activity and intends to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the NLRB.”