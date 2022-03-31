We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Issues Statement In Response To US National Labor Relations Board Complaint

by Donald Theriault - April 21, 2022, 2:17 pm EDT
The company intends to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Nintendo has responded to Tuesday's National Labor Relations Board complaint.

In a statement (originally obtained from Polygon), the company indicated their intention to cooperate with the investigation and claimed a reason for the termination of the former contractor who initiated the complaint:

“We are aware of the claim, which was filed with the National Labor Relations Board by a contractor who was previously terminated for the disclosure of confidential information and for no other reason... Nintendo is not aware of any attempts to unionize or related activity and intends to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the NLRB.”

Enner6 hours ago

Seen a few tweets come out after this airing some dirt on working at Nintendo as either an employee, contractor, or temp.

This is having me recall the few scrapes of reporting on Nintendo's work culture over the years, both historic ("It's Mario time.") to more recent high-profile firings.

"All companies are bastards," maybe?

The chaotic spirit in me is excited on the potential drama that might unearth from this!

