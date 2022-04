What do you even call the opposite of a delay?

Neal is off this week but John and Alex have plenty of news stories to get through. Nintendo faces workplace allegations and Sega faces graph making difficulty. Xenoblade 3 cares not for your puny human release dates and there may be an assortment of new platforms coming to NSO in the near future.