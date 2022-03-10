New Game Plus Expo Shows Multiple Third Party Releases

Or as we like to call it, "the News Editor's second Christmas".

The 2022 edition of the New Game Plus Expo has revealed new localizations and information for nearly 20 games, including some titles that have never been released before.

By publisher, the games are:

NIS America

The previously announced Prinny Presents: NIS Classics Volume 2 was dated in the opening reel for May 10.

The show closer was the announcement of Volume 3, containing the previously unlocalized La Pucelle: Ragnarok (a PSP version of the PS2's La Pucelle: Tactics with added content) and PS1 strategy RPG Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (also released on the DS). The pair will launch in "summer".

Escape adventure/shooter hybrid Yurukill: The Calumination Games will release in the West on July 5.

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief - an unlocalized 2006 PlayStation 2 stealth game remastered for modern consoles - will launch in the fall.

Idea Factory International

Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei will be out first from IFI, on June 28.

Action RPG Dusk Divers 2 will see players try to save Taipei from invading demons in the summer.

Famous romance visual novel Amnesia: Memories, as well as its fandisc Amnesia: Later x Crowd, will both come out in the fall.

Aksys Games

Scrolling shooter Horgihugh and Friends will be available on June 16.

Jack Jeanne, a romance novel with a female character who has to disguise themselves as a male to attend an acting school, was announced for a 2023 localization.

Skystone Games

The Last Friend, a side scrolling beat 'em up starring dogs, has a demo on the eShop now: the expo announced the game as coming out on April 21.

Lovecraft-based first person horror adventure Underworld Dreams: The False King will be available in the spring.

Inti Creates: Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, with a new female player character, will be available on July 28 along with a physical release.

Natsume: Pocky and Rocky Reshrined revealed a June 24 launch date.

PM Studios: Open world task based adventure game The Courier will be available in the fall, and a demo was promised two weeks prior to launch.

Playism: "Japanese style" roguelite action game Samurai Bringer will be available April 21.

Neowiz: Overhead action RPG Unsouled will be available in the spring.