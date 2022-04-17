Episode 767: The Big Unit’s Ornithological Photography

Exploding birds, right on the front page.
This week we've got a curious rundown of New Business. Guillaume starts the show again, because he has content. The Wild at Heart, a game that borrows more than a little from Pikmin, led to a revelation that camping sucks. Infernax, a Castlevania-style action game with "self-awareness" has us questioning the continued reliance on humorous references to wall chicken. James has [effectively] defeated Triangle Strategy. He has some thoughts on how much the branching actually matters, and how sophisticated all the skills and battle effects are developed. Jon is playing Light Crusader, a Genesis game now on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. It quickly sends the conversation to more fertile grounds: tall Frankenstein. Greg closes out New Business with an update on Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition and its crunchy full-motion videos. His comment on the release of Mario Golf 64 to the Expansion Pack spirals into a larger conversation about what we still want for the Nintendo Switch Online service.
Listener Mail this week talks: scarfs, good uses of easy mode, the Amico Onslaught, and why digital store fronts are butt. You can get three credit hour in Business Information Systems by sending us an email.
This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Koopa Park from Mario Golf for Nintendo 64. Composition by Motoi Sakuraba. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., LTD.