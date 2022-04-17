Episode 767: The Big Unit’s Ornithological Photography

Exploding birds, right on the front page.

This week we've got a curious rundown of New Business. Guillaume starts the show again, because he has content. The Wild at Heart, a game that borrows more than a little from Pikmin, led to a revelation that camping sucks. Infernax, a Castlevania-style action game with "self-awareness" has us questioning the continued reliance on humorous references to wall chicken. James has [effectively] defeated Triangle Strategy. He has some thoughts on how much the branching actually matters, and how sophisticated all the skills and battle effects are developed. Jon is playing Light Crusader, a Genesis game now on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. It quickly sends the conversation to more fertile grounds: tall Frankenstein. Greg closes out New Business with an update on Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition and its crunchy full-motion videos. His comment on the release of Mario Golf 64 to the Expansion Pack spirals into a larger conversation about what we still want for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Listener Mail this week talks: scarfs, good uses of easy mode, the Amico Onslaught, and why digital store fronts are butt. You can get three credit hour in Business Information Systems by sending us an email.