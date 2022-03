In my day, our battle royales had 30 people and dropped absolutely nowhere.

The green flag is dropping for the next N64 game on Friday.

F-Zero X will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack's N64 library on Friday, March 11 according to a new trailer posted on Nintendo's Youtube (embedded below).

Three games remain in the second wave for N64: Pokemon Snap, Kirby 64, and the original Mario Golf.