Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Joining Expansion Pack N64 Library May 20

And then, there was one... for now.

Kirby is about to say "hiiiii~" to the N64 library for the Switch Online Expansion Pack.

The 2000 platformer will be added to the library on May 20. The last game in the "Dark Matter" trilogy of Kirby games (with Dream Land 2 on the Game Boy and 3 on the Super Nintendo), it offered a psuedo-3D perspective years before Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

With Kirby's release, only Pokemon Snap remains to be added in the second wave of N64 titles that was announced with the reveal of the Expansion Pack last September.