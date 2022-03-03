Nintendo Downloads - March 3, 2022

The best three way dance that doesn't involve Terry Funk, but you're still here FOREVER.
Notable releases from last week: Uh, Highway Race in the Archives? Not a whole lot came out anyway.
The big game of the week is of course Triangle Strategy as HD-2D goes isometric strategy with multiple endings. Remember, there's a demo with save carryover available to get you through the week. Prior to that, we have a couple of big download-only titles of import with FAR: Changing Tides and Conan Chop Chop - which I previewed thirty two months ago at the last E3 ever and got a swag t-shirt that had the label peel off in the laundry a few months ago.
Other titles worth an eye on: Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator drops on release day, and A Musical Story is pretty much what it says on the tin.
North America
Switch Retail
Triangle Strategy (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)
Ryan's Rescue Squad ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)
Switch eShop
Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator ($29.99/$39.89: Monday)
FAR: Changing Tides ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)
Conan Chop Chop ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)
Shiroinokotoha -DarkReflections- ($19.99/not releasing)
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)
Primordia ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)
Ambition Record ($14.99/$20.99)
Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain ($14.99/$20.99)
A Musical Story ($14.99/$19.03)
Bus Driver Simulator Countryside ($14.99/$18.99)
The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day ($14.99/$17.99)
What Lies in the Multiverse ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)
Gunborg: Dark Matters ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)
Little Orpheus ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)
35MM ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)
Would You Like To Run An Idol Cafe? 2 ($9.99/$13.99)
Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space ($9.99/$12.99)
Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 2 ($9.99/not releasing)
Quest for Infamy ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)
Operation Zeta ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)
Street Cats Race ($9.99/$14.99: Saturday)
LIT: Bend the Light ($8.00/$10.00: Saturday)
Pretty Girls Breakers! ($6.99/$8.89)
Menseki Genius ($5.00/$6.65)
Dr. Oil ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Gav-Gav Odyssey ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Old Coin Pusher Friends ($3.99/$5.31)
ELO 1100 Chess ($3.99/$4.49: Friday)
CATch the Stars ($2.99/$3.99)
Ink Cipher ($1.99/not releasing: Friday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Hollow Knight is on sale until Thursday and the XCOM deal from last week ($4.99/$5.99) is on sale in the normal eShop until the 7th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
Triangle Strategy (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
Ryan's Rescue Squad (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Switch eShop
Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator (€29.99/£26.89: Monday)
Conan Chop Chop (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)
FAR: Changing Tides (€19.99/£14.99: Tuesday)
Shiroinokotoha -DarkReflections- (€17.85/£15.99: Wednesday)
Primordia (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (€14.99/£13.00: Wednesday)
Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain (€16.99/£14.99)
Ambition Record (€14.99/£13.49)
A Musical Story (€14.99/£13.49)
Bus Driver Simulator Countryside (€14.99/£13.49)
The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day (€14.99/£13.49)
What Lies in the Multiverse (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Gunborg: Dark Matters (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Little Orpheus (€12.99/£9.99: Tuesday)
Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space (€9.99/£9.99)
Quest for Infamy (€9.99/£9.99)
Would You Like To Run An Idol Cafe? 2 (€9.99/£9.99)
35MM (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Operation Zeta (€9.99/£8.99)
Knight's Try (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Street Cats Race (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
LIT: Bend the Light (€7.99/£7.19: Saturday)
Pretty Girls Breakers! (€6.99/£6.29)
Menseki Genius (€5/£4.49)
Dr. Oil (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
ELO 1100 Chess (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)
Old Coin Pusher Friends (€3.49/£3.19)
CATch the Stars (€2.99/£2.49)
Ink Cipher (€1.99/£1.79: Friday)
Japan
Triangle Strategy (¥7680: Friday)
FAR: Changing Tides (¥2200)
Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain (¥1800)
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (¥1599)
The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day (¥1540)
Ambition Record (¥1320)
35MM (¥990)
Escape from the Cat's Hot Water (¥980)
Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 2 (¥980)
LIT: Bend the Light (¥920: Friday)
Pretty Girls Breakers! (¥700)
Menseki Genius (¥600)
Titan Chaser (¥500)
Old Coin Pusher Friends (¥410)
Flip The Buddy (¥399)