Nintendo Downloads - February 24, 2022

In which the News Editor hopes one game has the guts to make a particular call.

Things we missed last week: River City Girls Zero shadowdropped on Monday, the prequel brawler to the girl-powered series from WayForward. Also, a special *eff* you to Nintendo who not only announced the shutdown of the Wii U and 3DS eShops but had NoA reorganize the webstore to a) remove all the Wii U games from visibility if you were looking to quickly buy stuff, b) remove the release dates from the "Coming Soon" section, and c) remove half of the shadowdrops from the New Releases. Other than that, it works PERFECTLY.

Anyway, on to the current week - since I already reviewed Monark and found it somewhat wanting until my old GameFAQs colleagues start banging away at it, I'll give big game of the week honors to Atelier Sophie 2 because the Switch is the only platform that isn't getting the security landmine of Elden Ring dropped on it. My own personal selections would be either Variable Barricade - the latest Aksys otome game, and the one that hopefully has a heroine I can relate to directly - or Sol Cresta from Platinum which my fellow scrolling shooter fan Jordan loved.

Smaller titles include a classic (looking) racer in Moto Roader MC, a Wii U rescue in the form of Never Alone (Kisima Inŋitchuŋa), or the oddest sounding game of the week, An American Werewolf in L.A. The cloud brings Edge of Eternity, which is a better RPG than Kingdom Hearts. Meanwhile, Japan has a metric ton of visual novels, included two semicoloned ones (Chaoses Head and Noah) that actually might come over here even with a CERO Z rating.

North America

Retail

Monark (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream ($59.99/$79.79: Friday)

Variable Barricade ($49.99/$66.49)

Switch eShop

Sol Cresta ($39.99/$53.19: Tuesday)

Autobahn Polizei Simulator 2 ($39.99/$53.19)

Amazing Machines ($19.99/$26.59)

For The Warp ($17.99/$23.99)

Never Alone (Kisima Inŋitchuŋa) ($14.99/$19.94)

To The Top, Mammoth! ($10/$12.68)

Aeternum Quest ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Who Is Zombie ($8.99/$11.96)

Wall of Insanity ($7/$8.89: Friday)

Moto Roader MC ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Antartica 88 ($5.99/$9.99)

Blandville ($4.99/$6.64: Tuesday)

Explosive Candy World ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

An NPC's Odyssey ($4.99/$5.99)

An American Werewolf in L.A. ($4.99/$5.49)

Checkers Minimal ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Plunderer's Adventures ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Pudding Monsters ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

One Gun Guy ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

15in1 Solitaire ($2.99/$3.99)

Flip The Buddy ($2.99/$4.99: Friday)

Streaming

Edge of Eternity ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Cuphead is on sale until the 26th, and until the end of the day on the 21st 2K is selling codes for XCOM 2 on their store page (click Switch) for US$5 / C$6 - these codes redeem for 250 or 300 My Nintendo Gold coins. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Monark (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Variable Barricade (€49.99/£44.99)

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi (€44.99/£39.99)

eShop

Sol Cresta (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Autobahn Polizei Simulator 2 (€39.99/£35.99)

Amazing Machines (€19.99/£17.99)

For The Warp (€16.49/£14.89: Wednesday)

Never Alone (Kisima Inŋitchuŋa) (€14.99/£13.49)

Clouzy! (€12.49/£11.29)

To The Top, Mammoth! (€10/£8.99)

Aeternum Quest (€8.59/£7.69)

Who Is Zombie (€7.99/£7.19)

Wall of Insanity (€6.5/£6.25: Friday)

Moto Roader MC (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Antartica 88 (€5.99/£9.99)

Blandville (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Explosive Candy World (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

An NPC's Odyssey (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

An American Werewolf in L.A. (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Checkers Minimal (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Plunderer's Adventures (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Pudding Monsters (€4.99/£4.29: Friday)

Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

One Gun Guy (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Gav-Gav Odyssey (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Flip The Buddy (€2.99/£2.99: Friday)

15in1 Solitaire (€2.99/£2.49)

Streaming

Edge of Eternity (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Japan

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (¥8580)

Let's Meet Beyond The Moon (¥7810)

Hitman and Strawberry Plus (¥6930)

Aonatsu Line -Blue, Summertime Blue- (¥6270)

Love Clear (¥5980)

Crystar (¥5775)

Taito Milestones (¥5720)

Sangoku Rensenki-Remembering- + Gakuen Koisenki (¥5000)

Ginsei Shougi DX2 (¥4730)

Sol Cresta (¥4378)

Edge of Eternity (¥3500 (streaming))

Chaos;Head Noah (¥3300)

Delusional Science Adv Chaos;Child (¥3300)

Shiorino Kotoha -Dark Reflections- (¥1980)

Never Alone (Kisima Inŋitchuŋa) (¥1708)

Clouzy! (¥1599)

To The Top, Mammoth! (¥1146)

Who Is Zombie (¥990)

Moto Roader MC (¥720)

Antartica 88 (¥699)

Word Chef (¥699)

An American Werewolf in L.A. (¥619)

Checkers Minimal (¥500)

Explosive Candy World (¥500)

One Night Stand (¥500)

An NPC's Odyssey (¥499)