Nintendo Downloads - March 10, 2022

Running, exploration, and a trilogy in four parts for Mario's day.

Missed last week: The Archives game is the old Namco shmup Dragon Spirit, and a game that will get sued by both 2K AND the New York Times.

For this MAR10, we have a couple of major games - the largest in terms of time is the entire four part trilogy of .hack//GU coming to Switch (remember, if you die in the game, you die for real), or the green flag for the Chocobo GP. Smaller titles of notes include the game John's had for a month in Aztech: Forgotten Gods (former Indie World game), long-in-development Young Souls, and Playism's food-hunting RPG Potato Flowers in Full Bloom.

The last item of the week is the ultra-rare Double Disclaimer Corner for Republique: Anniversary Edition - NWR founder Billy Berghammer worked on the crowdfunding for the game, and developer Camouflaj recently hired former Japan editor Matt Walker. Truly, the most appropriate way to celebrate the site anniversary.

North America

Switch Retail

.hack//GU: Last Recode (US$49.99/C$64.99: Friday)

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Switch eShop

Chocobo GP ($49.99/$66.99: "Lite" no cost version available)

Grand Mountain Adventure Wonderlands ($34.99/$46.54)

Aztech: Forgotten Gods ($29.99/$39.99)

Young Souls ($24.99/$28.99)

Syndrome ($24.99/$29.99: Friday)

The Last Cube ($19.99/$26.59)

Ashwalkers ($19.99/$22.71)

Potato Flowers In Full Bloom ($17.99/$20.49)

Will You Snail? ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Republique: Anniversary Edition ($14.99/$19.99)

Time Blazer ($14.99/$19.94)

Time Loader ($14.99/$19.94)

Move Or Die Unleashed ($14.99/$16.99)

Ancient Islands ($12.49/$)

Two Hundred Ways ($11.99/$14.99: Friday)

The Wild Case ($9.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Retro Pixel Racers ($9.99/$12.99)

Pocket Slimes ($9.99/$11.99)

Secret Kiss Is Sweet And Tender ($8.54/$10.89: Friday)

Splash Cars ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Frightence ($5.99/$7.65)

Cosmos Bit ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Chex Quest HD ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Dungeon Color ($3.99/$5.31)

Om Nom: Coloring, Toons & Puzzle ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Slide Stories: Neko's Journey ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's MAR10 sale has 30% off various Mario-related titles (including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ahead of the DLC) until the 14th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

.hack//GU: Last Recode (€49.99/£64.99: Friday)

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

The Cruel King and the Great Hero (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Chocobo GP (€49.99/£39.99: "Lite" no cost version available)

Grand Mountain Adventure Wonderlands (€34.99/£31.49)

Aztech: Forgotten Gods (€29.99/£24.99)

Young Souls (€24.99/£22.49)

Syndrome (€24.99/£19.99: Friday)

The Last Cube (€19.99/£17.99)

Ashwalkers (€19.99/£15.49)

Will You Snail? (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Potato Flowers In Full Bloom (€14.99/£13.99)

Move Or Die Unleashed (€14.99/£13.49)

Time Loader (€14.99/£13.49)

Republique: Anniversary Edition (€13.99/£12.59)

Ancient Islands (€12.49/£11.29)

Two Hundred Ways (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

The Wild Case (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Pocket Slimes (€9.99/£8.99)

Retro Pixel Racers (€9.99/£8.99)

World of One (€9.99/£8.99)

Splash Cars (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Frightence (€5.99/£5.39)

Cosmos Bit (€4.99/£4.99)

Slide Stories: Neko's Journey (€2.99/£2.49)

Japan

Chocobo GP (¥6578)

.hack//GU: Last Recode (¥5478)

Ashwalkers (¥2980)

Fisti-Fluffs (¥2310)

The Last Cube (¥2299)

Stranded Deep (¥2000)

Potato Flowers In Full Bloom (¥1870)

Time Loader (¥1520)

Kingdom Shopping Street (¥1500)

Will You Snail? (¥1499)

Aaron Little Detective (¥1299)

Splash Cars (¥700)

Dr. Oil (¥549)

Gav-Gav Odyssey (¥549)

Cosmos Bit (¥500)