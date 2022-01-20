3DS And Wii U eShops Shutting Down In Stages, Official Closure March 2023

But doomsday is coming sooner than we thought.

If you still have a wish list on the Wii U or 3DS eShops, now is the time to clear them out.

Nintendo have announced on a support page that the last generation of Nintendo purchases will start winding down in May, with the final shutdown set for March 2023.

The service will stop in three stages for North America:

Starting on May 23, it will no longer be possible to add funds via a credit card on the device eShops (credit cards have been made non-functional in other territories over the last few months) eShop cards will no longer work for adding funds to the Wii U and 3DS beginning on August 29 The final shutdown in March 2023 will include the use of purchased download codes and all game/DLC purchases in general

Until the final shutdown, the Switch eShop can be used to load funds that can be used on 3DS and Wii U so long as the accounts are linked. Redownloading content, game updates, and online play will still function afterwards.

UPDATE 9:09 PM ET: The Pokemon Company has announced (Japanese language link) that Pokemon Bank, the 3DS-era storage solution that can be transferred into Pokemon Home for Switch, will be available for free once the eShop shuts down. Previously, it sold yearly passes for US$5 or equivalent.