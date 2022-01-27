We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Mobi

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack February 25

by Donald Theriault - February 17, 2022, 8:20 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Sliding in between Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings on the scale of quality for NSO additions this month.

The dawn of the first day will be this coming Tuesday.

Nintendo have announced that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will join the catalogue for subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on February 25.

Majora's Mask is the third of seven games announced for the "second wave" of N64 titles for the expansion pack. It is not known if the next game up will be announced around the release window.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement