The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack February 25

Sliding in between Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings on the scale of quality for NSO additions this month.

The dawn of the first day will be this coming Tuesday.

Nintendo have announced that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will join the catalogue for subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on February 25.

Link is dragged into the world of Termina, where the moon is falling from the sky!



Relive the world’s final 72 hours when The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 2/25. #Nintendo64. pic.twitter.com/712guV6wtz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2022

Majora's Mask is the third of seven games announced for the "second wave" of N64 titles for the expansion pack. It is not known if the next game up will be announced around the release window.