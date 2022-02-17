Nintendo Downloads: February 17, 2022

Don't look at Lu Bu or Lu Bu's sword ever again.

Things we missed last week: The Direct's sole shadowdrop was, somehow, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon.

After last week's heavy start, things have slowed way down this week. Depending on your view, there are two "big games" of the week: the second round of the Voice of Cards, or Dynasty Warriors Empires 9 which... this should be interesting. Other major items of note include a trio of old Assassin's Creed games, a game Jordan reviewed for us and he loved, and the second Monster Prom title.

Japan is mostly small stuff and worldwide releases, along with the Touken Ranbou (swords as hot dudes) musou that'll be out in the West in May.

North America

Switch Retail

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (US$59.99/C$79.79: Tuesday)

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection ($39.99/$49.99)

Switch eShop

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden ($29.99/$39.99)

Infernax ($19.99/$26.59: Monday)

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL ($17.99/$23.99: Monday)

THE Table Game ($14.99/$19.94)

Gem Wizards Tactics ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

Rover Mechanic Simulator ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Beat Souls ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

From Heaven To Earth ($9.99/$13.99)

Light Up The Room ($9.99/$13.29)

Gravity Runner ($9.99/$11.49: Friday)

Duggy ($6.99/$9.3)

Red Colony 3 ($6.99/$9.30)

Tax Fugitive ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Big Chick ($4.99/$5.99)

Mages & Treasures ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Fluffy Cubed ($3.99/$5.31)

Mr Maker 3D Level Edition ($3/$3.99)

Upaon: A Snake's Journey ($2.99/$3.99)

Smash Star ($1.29/$1.72: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Need for Speed Underground is 75% off again until February 21. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (€69.99/£54.99: Tuesday)

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (€49.99/£44.99)

Switch eShop

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden (€29.99/£24.99)

Infernax (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL (€17.99/£17.99: Monday)

Gem Wizards Tactics (€12.99/£10.99: Friday)

Rover Mechanic Simulator (€11.49/£9.99: Friday)

Beat Souls (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Light Up The Room (€9.99/£8.99)

Gravity Runner (€8.19/£7.19: Friday)

Secret Kiss Is Sweet And Gentle (€7.57/£6.33)

Duggy (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

From Heaven To Earth (€6.99/£6.99)

Red Colony 3 (€6.99/£6.29)

Tax Fugitive (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Big Chick (€4.99/£4.49)

Mages & Treasures (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Fluffy Cubed (€3.99/£3.59)

Mr Maker 3D Level Edition (€3.00/£2.69)

Inside Her (bedroom) (€2.99/£2.99)

Upaon: A Snake's Journey (€2.99/£2.49)

Smash Star (€1.19/£1.09: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The "February Fest" eShop sale is on until the 20th.

Japan

Touken Ranbu Warriors (¥8778)

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden (¥3520)

Fourth God -Reunion- (¥2980)

THE Table Game (¥2000)

Gem Wizards Tactics (¥1399)

Beat Souls (¥1000)

Escape from Karakuri Western Building (¥990)

Secret Kiss Is Sweet And Gentle (¥980)

Duggy (¥920)

Red Colony 3 (¥790)

Death Park (¥699)

From Heaven To Earth (¥699)

Big Chick (¥599)

Pinball Frenzy (¥599)

Fluffy Cubed (¥400)