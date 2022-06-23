Dates Given For Closure Of 3DS And Wii U eShop Functions

The hammers will fall later in their respective months.

Nintendo has confirmed the final dates for adding funds and purchasing from the 3DS and Wii U eShops.

According to an update of the original Nintendo support article, eShop cards will no longer be available as a funding option directly on August 29, 2022 (Pacific time: the shutdown was announced for 1:30 p.m. JST on the 30th in Japan, which would technically mean 12:30 a.m. ET on the 30th if applicable). Purchases of software on the Wii U and 3DS stores - which would require adding funds on a linked Switch or via the Nintendo webstore with a linked Nintendo Network ID - will close on March 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.

The only exception to this will be 2016's Fire Emblem Fates, which offers a version that forces the version purchase after chapter 6 of the game's story: it will be removed from the eShop a month prior on February 27. This is to allow for last-minute purchasers to reach the story point and buy route(s) before the eShop's closure including the download-only Revelations route.