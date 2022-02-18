Episode 309: Last Call for Wii U and 3DS

After many years, the Sub Wars finally draw to a close.

The gang checks in on some listener mail and gets a closer look at Nintendo Switch Sports (but not with the online tech test that we're not legally allowed to acknowledge or talk about). But the real big news is Nintendo's shutdown of the Wii U and 3DS eShops. Does it mean you should start frantically stealing Nintendo games and smashing windows? Probably not, but it's still worth talking about. Finally we wrap up with a quick chat about a couple of cool games we've been playing recently, Powerslave and Retro Bowl.