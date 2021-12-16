Third Assassin's Creed Compilation Coming To Switch On February 17

"Brotherhood" isn't just a subtitle, it's also why most of the Ubisoft C-suite wasn't sacked for abusing their employees.

Another round of older Assassin's Creed titles is coming to Switch next month.

"The Ezio Collection", which features Assassin's Creed II (2009), Brotherhood (2010), and Revelations (2011) has been revealed for a Switch launch on February 17. The collection will includes all of the singleplayer DLC for the three games, as well as two short films, though the multiplayer modes in the original release are not expected to be included. A similar compilation for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One released in 2016 featured only single-player content.

The $39.99 US package will be available digitally and in a physical release, though only ACII will be on the card with Brotherhood and Revelations as downloads. Although the Switch cartridge size hasn't been revealed, the combined file size of Assassin's Creed II and its DLC on the Xbox 360 (one of its original platforms) is roughly 8 GB.