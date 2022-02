Man, Donald's still trying to get through the original.

The Voice of Cards series already has its second story.

Square Enix have released a trailer for The Forsaken Maiden, the second title in the series that began last October with The Isle Dragon Roars. The second entry will release on February 17.

The creative staff of the original game - including Nier series producer Yoko Taro - have returned for the second game as well.