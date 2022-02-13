Episode 758: We Stared Into the Kirby Abyss

What we saw was 2017 as a turn-based strategy game.

IT'S THE RFN 2022 PREDICTIONS SHOW! We saw the future so you don't have to wait for the news.

Okay, so it was a Nintendo Direct, but we were going to predict things. We only had six weeks to do it; it's not our fault. You know the news that got announced this week, so you don't need me to rehash it here, but the key themes are: 2017 redux, the incoming wave of turn-based strategy, and Square Enix defiantly porting everything to Switch that isn't Final Fantasy.

The entire episode is devoted to the Direct, so you can think of this as 48 track DLC pack or a space being that wraps cars like... moving on.

