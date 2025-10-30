Capcom and SNK Picross Games Coming to Switch Next Week

The developers of the Picross S series are bringing mouse controls to their retro-tinged gaming puzzles when played on a Switch 2.

Capcom and SNK aren't fighting, but they do have rival Picross games coming out on November 27 as Picross S CAPCOM CLASSICS edition and Picross S SNK CLASSICS and NEOGEO edition hit Nintendo Switch. Each game will cost $17.99 (or regional equivalent) and both games will feature nearly 400 puzzles each across a variety of modes, including series staples like Mega Picross, Clip Picross, and Color Picross.

While these are Switch 1 release, mouse controls will be available when playing the games on a Switch 2 console.

The Capcom game will include puzzles inspired by the company's retro action and fighting games. A slew of games are featured, including a wealth of Mega Man games from both the original and X series, various Final Fight games, and Street Fighter games. The SNK game features a lot of arcade games and NEOGEO titles, including various Fatal Fury games, Metal Slug games, and Samurai Shodown games. See below for the full list provided by Jupiter from both companies:

Capcom Games

1942

Son Son

Ghosts'n Goblins

Commando

Trojan

Makaijima Nanatsunoshima Daibouken

Section Z

Mega Man 1-7

Gan Smoku

Bionic Commando

Samurai Sword

1943 The Battle of Midway

Code Name Viper

Street Fighter 2010

Wily & Right no RockBoard: That's Paradise

Mighty Final Fight

Final Fight 1, 2, and 3

Final Fight Guy

Super Ghouls'n Ghosts

Magic Sword

Street Fighter II, II Turbo, and Super

Mega Man X, X2, and X3

Breath of Fire II

Mega Man's Soccer

King of Dragons

Knights of the Round

Mega Man & Bass

SNK/NEOGEO Games