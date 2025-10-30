Capcom and SNK Picross Games Coming to Switch Next Week

The developers of the Picross S series are bringing mouse controls to their retro-tinged gaming puzzles when played on a Switch 2.
Capcom and SNK aren't fighting, but they do have rival Picross games coming out on November 27 as Picross S CAPCOM CLASSICS edition and Picross S SNK CLASSICS and NEOGEO edition hit Nintendo Switch. Each game will cost $17.99 (or regional equivalent) and both games will feature nearly 400 puzzles each across a variety of modes, including series staples like Mega Picross, Clip Picross, and Color Picross.
While these are Switch 1 release, mouse controls will be available when playing the games on a Switch 2 console.
The Capcom game will include puzzles inspired by the company's retro action and fighting games. A slew of games are featured, including a wealth of Mega Man games from both the original and X series, various Final Fight games, and Street Fighter games. The SNK game features a lot of arcade games and NEOGEO titles, including various Fatal Fury games, Metal Slug games, and Samurai Shodown games. See below for the full list provided by Jupiter from both companies:
Capcom Games
- 1942
- Son Son
- Ghosts'n Goblins
- Commando
- Trojan
- Makaijima Nanatsunoshima Daibouken
- Section Z
- Mega Man 1-7
- Gan Smoku
- Bionic Commando
- Samurai Sword
- 1943 The Battle of Midway
- Code Name Viper
- Street Fighter 2010
- Wily & Right no RockBoard: That's Paradise
- Mighty Final Fight
- Final Fight 1, 2, and 3
- Final Fight Guy
- Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
- Magic Sword
- Street Fighter II, II Turbo, and Super
- Mega Man X, X2, and X3
- Breath of Fire II
- Mega Man's Soccer
- King of Dragons
- Knights of the Round
- Mega Man & Bass
SNK/NEOGEO Games
- Fatal Fury 1-3
- Real Bout Fatal Fury Special and 2
- Fatal Fury Special
- Samurai Shodown I, II, III, IV, and V Special
- Art of Fighting 1-3
- The King of Fighters '94, '95, '95, '96, '99, 2000, 2001, and 2003
- Sasuke Vs Commander
- TNK III
- Alpha Mission
- Ikari Warriors
- Athena
- Victory Road
- Psycho Soldier
- Beast Busters
- Ikari III: The Rescue
- Nam-1975
- Puzzled
- Sengoku 1 and 2
- Alpha Mission II
- King of the Monsters 1 and 2
- Quiz Daisosa Sen
- Crossed Swords
- Savage Reign
- Kizuna Encounter Super Tag Battle
- The Last Blade 1 and 2
- Metal Slug 2 and 3
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves