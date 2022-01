In like a lion, out like a... whatever the hell Kirby is.

The "spring" release date for Kirby will actually be quite early in the month.

Nintendo have confirmed the fully 3D adventure will hit on March 25, with digital pre-orders now available. Players will have to rescue the entire Waddle Dee race.

2 player (local) co-op will also be available, with the second player controlling Bandana Waddle Dee.