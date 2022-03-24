Nintendo Downloads - March 24, 2022

The Gauntlet (tm) begins with a game that sucks incredibly hard, and we love it for that.
Notable releases last week: Rolling Thunder was the Archives release.
There's two big games that will also be in the brick-'n'-mortar this week as Kirby and the Forgotten Land (demo available) will be heralded (in NA) by the long-awaited Rune Factory 5 as the quarter winds down surprisingly light. We'll have a review soon-ish for Kraken Academy, and in retro news the Valis collection from a few months ago is being split into separate games at roughly the same cost.
The foreign list is typically adventure/VN heavy, but we also get an early look at this week's Archives release in mid-80s Namco brawler Wonder Momo. Also, this week features a prominent conferring of game developers, so be on the lookout for shadowdrops.
North America
Switch Retail
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)
Rune Factory 5 ($59.99/$74.99: Tuesday)
Switch eShop
Sky Gamblers - Air Supremacy 2 ($29.99/$38.00)
Tempest 4000 ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)
Chippy ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)
Andro Dunos 2 ($19.99/$24.99)
Kraken Academy ($17.99/$23.99: Tuesday)
Valis: The Fantasm Soldier ($15.00/$18.95)
Valis II ($15.00/$18.95)
Valis III ($15.00/$18.95)
BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land ($14.95/$18.95: Friday)
A Place for the Unwilling ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)
Aery - Calm Mind ($9.99/$14.99)
Super Nanaru ($9.99/$12.59)
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)
The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World ($5.99/$7.97: Wednesday)
Devastator ($6.99: Friday)
Taqoban ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Niko and the Cubic Curse ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Mini Words Collection ($3.99/$5.31)
World Soccer Kid ($2.99/$3.5)
Bunny Memory ($2.1/$2.66: Wednesday)
Disco Cannon Airlines ($0.99/$1.25)
Switch Archives
Wonder Momo ($7.99/$9.87)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise-fueled sale has been extended to their entire lineup through the 28th, and their 3DS titles are on huge closeout (all six Phoenix Wright/Apollo Justice games come out to about $40 US). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
Rune Factory 5 (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
Switch eShop
Sky Gamblers - Air Supremacy 2 (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)
Chippy (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
Andro Dunos 2 (€19.99/£17.99)
Tempest 4000 (€17.99/£16.00: Wednesday)
Kraken Academy (€16.99/£15.99: Tuesday)
A Place for the Unwilling (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)
Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (€13.50/£12.19)
Valis II (€13.50/£12.19)
Valis III (€13.50/£12.19)
BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land (€12.95/£10.95: Friday)
Aery - Calm Mind 2 (€9.99/£9.99)
Super Nanaru (€7.99/£7.19)
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)
Devastator (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)
The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)
Niko and the Cubic Curse (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Taqoban (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Broken Pipe (€3.99/£3.59)
Mini Words Collection (€3.99/£3.59)
World Soccer Kid (€2.99/£2.50)
Bunny Memory (€2.1/£1.89: Wednesday)
Disco Cannon Airlines (€0.99/£0.89)
Switch Archives
Wonder Momo (€6.99/£6.29)
Japan
Musicus (¥7590)
Tokyo 24th Ward -Prayer- (¥7590)
Catch The Frog Field DE (¥7480)
Aikis 3 Cute (¥7370)
Happiness! Sakura Celebration (¥6800)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (¥6500: Friday)
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Explodes (¥4680)
Sky Gamblers - Air Supremacy 2 (¥3445)
Ruriro Days -Heavenly Blue- (¥2980)
Seventh Heim in Prison (¥2980)
Tempest 4000 (¥2199)
Kraken Academy (¥1840)
Horror Tales: The Wine (¥1500)
Super Nanaru (¥1089)
Aery - Calm Mind 2 (¥999)
Wonder Momo (¥838)
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (¥800)
ELO 1100 Chess (¥599)
Handball Pelota (¥599)
Yukaku Mikaido Detective Agency Chapter 1 (¥500)
World Soccer Kid (¥200)