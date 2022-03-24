Nintendo Downloads - March 24, 2022

The Gauntlet (tm) begins with a game that sucks incredibly hard, and we love it for that.

Notable releases last week: Rolling Thunder was the Archives release.

There's two big games that will also be in the brick-'n'-mortar this week as Kirby and the Forgotten Land (demo available) will be heralded (in NA) by the long-awaited Rune Factory 5 as the quarter winds down surprisingly light. We'll have a review soon-ish for Kraken Academy, and in retro news the Valis collection from a few months ago is being split into separate games at roughly the same cost.

The foreign list is typically adventure/VN heavy, but we also get an early look at this week's Archives release in mid-80s Namco brawler Wonder Momo. Also, this week features a prominent conferring of game developers, so be on the lookout for shadowdrops.

North America

Switch Retail

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Rune Factory 5 ($59.99/$74.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Sky Gamblers - Air Supremacy 2 ($29.99/$38.00)

Tempest 4000 ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)

Chippy ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Andro Dunos 2 ($19.99/$24.99)

Kraken Academy ($17.99/$23.99: Tuesday)

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier ($15.00/$18.95)

Valis II ($15.00/$18.95)

Valis III ($15.00/$18.95)

BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land ($14.95/$18.95: Friday)

A Place for the Unwilling ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Aery - Calm Mind ($9.99/$14.99)

Super Nanaru ($9.99/$12.59)

Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World ($5.99/$7.97: Wednesday)

Devastator ($6.99: Friday)

Taqoban ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Niko and the Cubic Curse ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Mini Words Collection ($3.99/$5.31)

World Soccer Kid ($2.99/$3.5)

Bunny Memory ($2.1/$2.66: Wednesday)

Disco Cannon Airlines ($0.99/$1.25)

Switch Archives

Wonder Momo ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise-fueled sale has been extended to their entire lineup through the 28th, and their 3DS titles are on huge closeout (all six Phoenix Wright/Apollo Justice games come out to about $40 US). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Rune Factory 5 (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Sky Gamblers - Air Supremacy 2 (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Chippy (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Andro Dunos 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Tempest 4000 (€17.99/£16.00: Wednesday)

Kraken Academy (€16.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

A Place for the Unwilling (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (€13.50/£12.19)

Valis II (€13.50/£12.19)

Valis III (€13.50/£12.19)

BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land (€12.95/£10.95: Friday)

Aery - Calm Mind 2 (€9.99/£9.99)

Super Nanaru (€7.99/£7.19)

Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Devastator (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Niko and the Cubic Curse (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Taqoban (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Broken Pipe (€3.99/£3.59)

Mini Words Collection (€3.99/£3.59)

World Soccer Kid (€2.99/£2.50)

Bunny Memory (€2.1/£1.89: Wednesday)

Disco Cannon Airlines (€0.99/£0.89)

Switch Archives

Wonder Momo (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Musicus (¥7590)

Tokyo 24th Ward -Prayer- (¥7590)

Catch The Frog Field DE (¥7480)

Aikis 3 Cute (¥7370)

Happiness! Sakura Celebration (¥6800)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (¥6500: Friday)

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Explodes (¥4680)

Sky Gamblers - Air Supremacy 2 (¥3445)

Ruriro Days -Heavenly Blue- (¥2980)

Seventh Heim in Prison (¥2980)

Tempest 4000 (¥2199)

Kraken Academy (¥1840)

Horror Tales: The Wine (¥1500)

Super Nanaru (¥1089)

Aery - Calm Mind 2 (¥999)

Wonder Momo (¥838)

Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (¥800)

ELO 1100 Chess (¥599)

Handball Pelota (¥599)

Yukaku Mikaido Detective Agency Chapter 1 (¥500)

World Soccer Kid (¥200)