Episode 754: Slow-Rolling Into Our Obituary

We demanded emails, and you delivered. Excited to meet young emails in your area, looking to meet you, we speed ran a New Business mostly focused providing updates. James has cleared Langrisser I and started a second run to see how much the branching paths actually branch. It turns out, quite a lot. Greg is "playing" famed NFT series Castlevania, with Castlevania Advance Collection. "Playing" must be some new thing, I'm only familiar with "paying;" glad to see Konami try new things. He also kicks off a discussion of this week's Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Pokémon Legends: Arceus promotional videos. Jon has cleared Halo Infinite, and found the plot is more aspirational than actual. Lastly, Guillaume has embraced words with social media virus Wordle and the closing hours of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

After a break, we dive into our inbox. We only managed to finish two emails this week, but they're robust topics: what people in the gaming sphere likely have pre-written obituaries and why can't we slow this industry down so someone can keep up with it. You can pre-write our obituaries by sending an email.

We've had some reports of getting emails bounced by our provider as "spam." We're looking into it, but if you're having issues the link above lets you submit them via a webform. That does appear to be working fine. So, please keep emailing. It's great.