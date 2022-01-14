Episode 304: A Brand New Game Club

Featuring extensive crossbow training!

Recorded just hours after Nintendo announced a launch date for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Neal and John talk Kirby before moving on to a big announcement. In the second part of the show the guys formally announce our next game club. Join us as we spend the next year working our way through every 3D Zelda game (including Link's Crossbow Training) as we anticipate the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.