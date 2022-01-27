We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
6 Kirby Games to Play Before Kirby and the Forgotten Land

by Neal Ronaghan - February 19, 2022, 8:46 pm EST
So you have a month before the new Kirby, why not play some old Kirby games?

Kirby turns 30 in 2022 and to celebrate, Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on Nintendo Switch on March 25. But what if you wanted to start the party earlier? Well, here's a video with six recommendations of games to check out before the new Kirby hits. It's not all encompassing (and there's definitely some excellent Kirby games not on this list), but it's all about giving you some reasonably accessible (at least until the Wii U and 3DS eShops shut down in March 2023!) Kirby games that you can enjoy. So go and enjoy! Kirby rules and so do these games.

mereel36 minutes ago

The Kirby series is right up there with Mario in terms of just the sheer volume of inventive new entries, most of which are well received. It’s crazy to think of just how many quality Kirby titles are spread out over all of Nintendo’s consoles and handhelds over the decades. Forgotten Land looks to be yet another winner from HAL.

