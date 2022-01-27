6 Kirby Games to Play Before Kirby and the Forgotten Land

So you have a month before the new Kirby, why not play some old Kirby games?

Kirby turns 30 in 2022 and to celebrate, Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on Nintendo Switch on March 25. But what if you wanted to start the party earlier? Well, here's a video with six recommendations of games to check out before the new Kirby hits. It's not all encompassing (and there's definitely some excellent Kirby games not on this list), but it's all about giving you some reasonably accessible (at least until the Wii U and 3DS eShops shut down in March 2023!) Kirby games that you can enjoy. So go and enjoy! Kirby rules and so do these games.