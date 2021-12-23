Nintendo Downloads - December 23, 2021

It will take all of Donald's strength this Festivus to not hold the Airing of Grievances in the middle of a client phone call.

Initially I thought about doing this as a Night Before Christmas ripoff but when I still have to do my non-NWR job all week after flying more than 3000 miles (4800 km), right after "the arse fell outta her", my usual lack of Christmas spirit is only exacerbated. So instead, we note that at least Nintendo and developer friends are taking the rest of the year off in the west: North America has 14 games this week pending the inevitable Archives release while Europe has 11. (Since Japan's major holiday is a week later, their list... is more than NA and Europe combined including early Picross S7.)

As far as things that are deciding to launch this week, there's a possibly neat arcade racer in Pure Chase 80's, the latest Kairosoft joint (Beastie Bay DX) finally hits North America, plus we get to drink a Madness Beverage. (Presumably that's what egg nog becomes around the 27th.)

Still, for those who are hoping to see eShop cards aplenty this week in their stockings or Christmas cards Europe's major sale has already kicked off and the third parties will be right behind them in North America. (Square Enix has already kicked off theirs, for instance.) Stay safe, get jabbed if you can, and we'll wrap this year up right after Boxing Day. Happy holidays.

North America

Switch eShop

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship (US$29.99/C$39.99)

Carebotz ($18.99/$25.26: Monday)

Madness Beverage ($14.99/$19.95: Friday)

Pure Chase '80s ($14.99/$19.95: Friday)

Beastie Bay DX ($14.00/$18.00)

Tunnel of Doom ($13.99/$18.61)

8 & 9 Ball Pocket ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover ($11.99/$15.95: Saturday)

Teratopia ($9.99/$12.99)

Crazy Zen Codeword ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

American Man ($9.99/$: Saturday)

Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Gardener's Path ($4.99/$6.99: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Among sales ending December 31 are the aforementioned Square Enix sales which includes discounts on Dungeon Encounters and Voice of Cards - plus, for no readily explainable reason Saints Row IV is 93% off ($2.79 US / $3.49 Canadian). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship (€29.99/£39.99)

Carebotz (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Tunnel of Doom (€13.99/£12.59)

8 & 9 Ball Pocket (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover (€11.99/£10.79: Saturday)

Teratopia (€9.99/£8.99)

American Man (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Lyn: The Girl Drawn On Puzzles (€7.29/£6.59)

Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Gardener's Path (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Japan

Sakura no Kumo * Skaareto no Koi (¥7810)

Rail Sim 3D! Sangi Railway (¥7678)

Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires (¥7480)

Cotton Rock and Roll -Superlative Night Dreams- (¥6380)

Uta no Prince-same All Star (¥6380)

Aikis - Just The Way You Are (¥6270)

Melkis - Spend Days With You (¥5980)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (¥2640)

Star Wars: Episode I Racer (¥1980)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (¥1980)

Jigsaw Fan: Big City (¥1499)

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (¥1320)

Hammer Kid (¥1299)

Lacuna (¥1200)

McDroid (¥1111: Saturday)

.dog (¥1000: Friday)

Picross S7 (¥1000)

Teratopia (¥1000)

Escape from the ward (¥990)

Oh My God! Yakabami (¥990)

Drive Drift X (¥980)

Lyn: The Girl Drawn On Puzzles (¥880)

Horatio Goes Snowboarding (¥700)

Act: Summit Battle (¥590)

Badland: Game of the Year Edition (¥590)

Tiny Lands (¥590)

Cold Silence (¥580)

Sniper Time: The Shooting Range (¥549)