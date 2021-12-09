Nintendo Downloads - December 9, 2021

Finally, a quiet... oh crap, there's going to be a lot of shadowdrops Thursday night aren't there?
As one of the last weeks of the year opens, it seems like a quiet week on paper. The headliners are the third monster-taming game in the last 31 days with Monster Rancher 1+2 DX, though my friends are still trying to get me into Loop Hero. Some classic adventure awaits from the ghosts of Telltale Games with Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space in a blissfully-not-episodic format, and exploration title Ever Forward also drops this week. It looks quiet now... but I suspect we won't be as lucky with the shadowdrops or lack thereof this week.
Japan gets a nice catch this week with the release of a collection of the good Valis games from the PC Engine. As to whether it comes west... press X to doubt.
North America
Switch Retail
RICO: London (US$49.99/C$66.49)
Beyond a Steel Sky ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)
Switch eShop
Monster Rancher 1&2 DX ($29.99/$39.89)
Transient ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)
Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space ($19.99/$22.79: Wednesday)
Super Impossible Road ($19.99/$26.99)
Wytchwood ($19.99/$24.99)
Ever Forward ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)
Loop Hero ($14.99/$19.94)
Kubinashi Recollection ($11.99/$13.49)
Love 3 ($9.99/$11.49: Tuesday)
9-Ball Pocket ($5.99/$7.97: Tuesday)
Ball Lab ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)
A Year of Springs ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Memories of East Coast ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Valkyria Chronicles 4 is permanently reduced to $29.99 US and a bundle with the original Valkyria Chronicles is available for $39.99 US (or $41.99 Canadian). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
Monopoly Madness (€29.99/£24.99)
Switch eShop
Monster Rancher 1&2 DX (€29.99/£24.99)
Super Impossible Road (€21.99/£20.00)
Transient (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space (€16.79/£15.49: Wednesday)
Ever Forward (€12.91/£11.59: Monday)
Loop Hero (€14.99/£13.49)
Guardian of Lore (€13.99/£12.59: Monday)
Kubinashi Recollection (€9.99/£9.29)
Love 3 (€8.19/£7.19: Tuesday)
Ball Lab (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
A Year of Springs (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Memories of East Coast (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Unstrong: Space Calamity (€4.29/£3.89: Tuesday)
Japan
Valis Collection (¥5280)
Youtubers Life 2 (¥4950)
Monster Rancher 1&2 DX (¥3520)
Super Impossible Road (¥2200)
Wytchwood (¥2000)
Loop Hero (¥1520)
Escape from the Closed Circle (¥1296)
Kubinashi Recollection (¥1280)
Trash Quest (¥1199)
Love 3 (¥1010)
Escape from the cat-like spaceship (¥990)
Restless Night (¥549)
Ball Lab (¥500)
A Year of Springs (¥500: Friday)