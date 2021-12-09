Nintendo Downloads - December 9, 2021

Finally, a quiet... oh crap, there's going to be a lot of shadowdrops Thursday night aren't there?

As one of the last weeks of the year opens, it seems like a quiet week on paper. The headliners are the third monster-taming game in the last 31 days with Monster Rancher 1+2 DX, though my friends are still trying to get me into Loop Hero. Some classic adventure awaits from the ghosts of Telltale Games with Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space in a blissfully-not-episodic format, and exploration title Ever Forward also drops this week. It looks quiet now... but I suspect we won't be as lucky with the shadowdrops or lack thereof this week.

Japan gets a nice catch this week with the release of a collection of the good Valis games from the PC Engine. As to whether it comes west... press X to doubt.

North America

Switch Retail

RICO: London (US$49.99/C$66.49)

Beyond a Steel Sky ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Monster Rancher 1&2 DX ($29.99/$39.89)

Transient ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)

Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space ($19.99/$22.79: Wednesday)

Super Impossible Road ($19.99/$26.99)

Wytchwood ($19.99/$24.99)

Ever Forward ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

Loop Hero ($14.99/$19.94)

Kubinashi Recollection ($11.99/$13.49)

Love 3 ($9.99/$11.49: Tuesday)

9-Ball Pocket ($5.99/$7.97: Tuesday)

Ball Lab ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

A Year of Springs ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Memories of East Coast ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Valkyria Chronicles 4 is permanently reduced to $29.99 US and a bundle with the original Valkyria Chronicles is available for $39.99 US (or $41.99 Canadian). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Monopoly Madness (€29.99/£24.99)

Switch eShop

Monster Rancher 1&2 DX (€29.99/£24.99)

Super Impossible Road (€21.99/£20.00)

Transient (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space (€16.79/£15.49: Wednesday)

Ever Forward (€12.91/£11.59: Monday)

Loop Hero (€14.99/£13.49)

Guardian of Lore (€13.99/£12.59: Monday)

Kubinashi Recollection (€9.99/£9.29)

Love 3 (€8.19/£7.19: Tuesday)

Ball Lab (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

A Year of Springs (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Memories of East Coast (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Unstrong: Space Calamity (€4.29/£3.89: Tuesday)

Japan

Valis Collection (¥5280)

Youtubers Life 2 (¥4950)

Monster Rancher 1&2 DX (¥3520)

Super Impossible Road (¥2200)

Wytchwood (¥2000)

Loop Hero (¥1520)

Escape from the Closed Circle (¥1296)

Kubinashi Recollection (¥1280)

Trash Quest (¥1199)

Love 3 (¥1010)

Escape from the cat-like spaceship (¥990)

Restless Night (¥549)

Ball Lab (¥500)

A Year of Springs (¥500: Friday)

The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda (¥499)