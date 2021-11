This is the game that doesn't end, yes it goes on and on my friend...

A beloved roguelike will make 2021 on Switch as promised.

Devolver Digital have announced a December 9 release for card-based "endless RPG" Loop Hero, which released on PC earlier this year. The game will be $14.99 US, with a 10% preorder discount.

The game takes place in a world destroyed by an evil lich that the player is working to rebuild.